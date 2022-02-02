First responders tackle snowstorm

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As a winter storm roars through Illinois, first responders in Peoria are going from call to call.

Some weather reports show snow accumulations as much as one foot, with more snow on the way Wednesday night into Thursday.

“It’s business as usual. Crime doesn’t stop ’cause of the weather,” said Captain Chris Watkins, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

Watkins said deputies have responded to nearly 30 reports of drivers stuck in the snow.

“The way there’s still a lot of traffic out right now, so I imagine that it could double by tonight, but that’s why we’re just asking people to stay home,” he said.

If you get stuck, Watkins said to stay in the car until help arrives.

“Do not get out and walk in the roadway because you can put yourself in danger because another vehicle could be sliding as well,” he said.

Rick Morgan, division chief of operations at Peoria Fire Department, said they planned for the storm days ago. He said they reduce responses to one engine on snow days, because of the likelihood of more fire trucks on the streets getting into accidents.

He said those who don’t need to be out on the streets should let firefighters and law enforcement officials do their job.

“If you don’t need to go out just stay inside. The streets are very bad,” said Morgan.

Watkins said a collision alert is in effect, likely through Thursday.

“The collision alert means when those are involved in a vehicle crash where no one is injured, they are being asked to exchange information or report the crash in person within 48 hours of conclusion of the alert,” he said.

Watkins reminded drivers to be aware of Scott’s Law. If you see an officer on the side of the road, slow down and move over. He said officers need to get home to their families too.