CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Summer Camp Music Festival is back, and the first round of artists confirmed to perform was announced Friday.

The festival, which takes place at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in 2023. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the festival.

Notable artists include Willie Nelson & Family, Excision, Vulfpeck, Goose, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, and The Disco Biscuits.

Willie Nelson previously performed at Summer Camp in 2009.

Over 150 artists are expected to perform across multiple stages among large scale art installations within the festival, including the Illumination Woods and the Soulshine Experience. Festival goers also have access to on-site camping, late night shows, musician workshops, a non-profit village, unique arts & craft vendors and tons of food and beer.

See a list of musicians below, with more to come:

Umphrey’s McGee

moe.

Willie Nelson

Excision

Vulfpeck

Goose

Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade

The Disco Biscuits

Cory Wong

Girl Talk

Lotus

The Floozies

Manic Focus

Keller Williams Trio

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

INZO

SunSquabi

Papadosio

Dirtwire

Break Science

Maddy O’Neal

The Funk Hunters

Yonder Mountain String Band

The Wailers

Sierra Hull

Bill and Jilian Nershi ft. Jason Hann

Kyle Hollingsworth Band

Doom Flamingo

TAUK Ft. Kanika Moore

Big Something

lespecial

Fortunate Youth

Snakes and Stars

Circles Around The Sun

Aaron Kamm & The One Drops

Baked Shrimp

Family Groove Company

Freekbass with Sammi Garett

G-Nome Project

Joslyn & the Sweet Compression

Late Night Radio

Lowdown Brass Band

Old Shoe

The Sponges

Stop Light Observations

Sun Stereo

Tenth Mountain Division

Armchair Boogie

Audiodacity

Brainchild

Butta

Charlie Otto & His Gear

Dizgo

Formerly the Fox

Jack Cloonan

Kangaroo Court

Kuh Nives

The Psycodelics

Still Shine

Trash Angel

Troubleshoota

Visit Summer Camp’s website to learn about ticket options, including 3-day passes, VIP passes, and camping spots.