CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Summer Camp Music Festival is back, and the first round of artists confirmed to perform was announced Friday.
The festival, which takes place at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in 2023. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the festival.
Notable artists include Willie Nelson & Family, Excision, Vulfpeck, Goose, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, and The Disco Biscuits.
Willie Nelson previously performed at Summer Camp in 2009.
Over 150 artists are expected to perform across multiple stages among large scale art installations within the festival, including the Illumination Woods and the Soulshine Experience. Festival goers also have access to on-site camping, late night shows, musician workshops, a non-profit village, unique arts & craft vendors and tons of food and beer.
See a list of musicians below, with more to come:
- Umphrey’s McGee
- moe.
- Willie Nelson
- Excision
- Vulfpeck
- Goose
- Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade
- The Disco Biscuits
- Cory Wong
- Girl Talk
- Lotus
- The Floozies
- Manic Focus
- Keller Williams Trio
- Andy Frasco & The U.N.
- INZO
- SunSquabi
- Papadosio
- Dirtwire
- Break Science
- Maddy O’Neal
- The Funk Hunters
- Yonder Mountain String Band
- The Wailers
- Sierra Hull
- Bill and Jilian Nershi ft. Jason Hann
- Kyle Hollingsworth Band
- Doom Flamingo
- TAUK Ft. Kanika Moore
- Big Something
- lespecial
- Fortunate Youth
- Snakes and Stars
- Circles Around The Sun
- Aaron Kamm & The One Drops
- Baked Shrimp
- Family Groove Company
- Freekbass with Sammi Garett
- G-Nome Project
- Joslyn & the Sweet Compression
- Late Night Radio
- Lowdown Brass Band
- Old Shoe
- The Sponges
- Stop Light Observations
- Sun Stereo
- Tenth Mountain Division
- Armchair Boogie
- Audiodacity
- Brainchild
- Butta
- Charlie Otto & His Gear
- Dizgo
- Formerly the Fox
- Jack Cloonan
- Kangaroo Court
- Kuh Nives
- The Psycodelics
- Still Shine
- Trash Angel
- Troubleshoota
Visit Summer Camp’s website to learn about ticket options, including 3-day passes, VIP passes, and camping spots.