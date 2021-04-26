First super moon of the year, the “pink” moon, has arrived

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — April’s full moon is called the “pink” moon, and it signifies the spring season- but don’t be fooled by the name. Local experts said the moon won’t actually be pink tonight.

“Last year we did a live stream through the telescope to see the ‘pink’ moon and it got a ton of views because I think maybe people thought the moon would look pink and it doesn’t, but it does capture the imagination,” said Dome Planetarium Director, Renae Kerrigan.

The name goes back to early traditions used as a way to symbolize the change in seasons. Kerrigan said it will be the first super moon of the year and this means the moon will be in perigee; closer to earth than usual.

With it so close to earth, she said the moon may have a hint of red but, viewers are not to be surprised if it isn’t pink.

“When you are looking at it through the horizon when it is low on the ground, it can sometimes look a little bit red just like the sun looks a little bit red when it’s rising or setting and that’s just because the layers of air are bending the light,” said Kerrigan.

If you’re interested in learning more about the different full moon names they have informational videos on their YouTube channel called “What’s Up”.