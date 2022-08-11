PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — We’ve heard of hot dog eating contests, but what about watermelons?

The Peoria Heights Farmer’s Market hosted the first ever “watermelon contest” Thursday afternoon.

Each contestant had to eat the watermelon as fast as they could without their hands. More than 10 people competed for the fastest time, there was first, second, and third place prize.

One contestant even got a customized t-shirt for the contest.

“If you tucked and pulled it worked out well, but it was fun, it was a good time. Try not to laugh and still try to swallow, so that’s about it. It was a great way to attract more people to the market since they just launched this year,” said Chris Wise, who won third place Thursday.

The Peoria Heights Farmer’s Market is every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. The last market is on September 29th.