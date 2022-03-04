CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WMBD) — Spring is around the corner and fish fries are back, but organizers are facing shortages of volunteers and fish.

Fish fries are an alternate dinner option for people giving up their favorite protein for Lent, a Christian, religious observance that commemorates the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert. This year, legions and churches, home to many fish fries, are struggling to find the resources to feed their hungry guests.

Friday night, March 4, American Legion Post 100 in Washington fully set their dining hall, but no food was coming through the kitchen window. The legion had to cancel their fry because they were short in volunteers and products.

“We just couldn’t get enough help and decided not to try to do it and do it badly,” said Jim Talaska, the membership director for the Department of Illinois American Legion, and a member of Post 100.

He said volunteers just aren’t showing up as often as they have been in past years. He says they’re a volunteer-based organization and that without their help, they won’t be able to provide dinners or programs to the community.

“If you mention the American Legion to people, a lot of times what they feel is ‘oh that’s just a bunch of old guys sitting around a bar drinking and telling war stories, there’s nothing really there for me'” Talaska said. “That’s really not the case.”

Tony Ripp, the “fish fry executive,” as he likes to call himself, for St. Bernard Catholic Church in Peoria, said Friday night they saw at least 300 people come through their event at the East Bluff Community Center. He said even though it was a huge success, drastically increasing fish prices and shortages caused by shipping delays are making this year’s events harder to plan.

“It’s more than doubled in price,” said Ripp. “Before it was no problem, we’d get as many as we wanted.”

Talaska said they’re facing the same challenge.

“When I called the provider and said hey, we’re going to order, he said ‘Jim, I had 65 cases yesterday in house, and I’ve got none today,'” Talaska said.

Ripp said to pull off the fish fry these days, he calls days before to order in advance and encourages others to do the same.

“I usually call a couple of weeks ahead of time, to get my order in,” Ripp said. “Got to call around and get what you can.”

Talaska said he hopes to see things improve. He said he got a dozen phone calls asking about the fish fry Friday, so he knows people are missing it.

“It would have been great to see the hall full of people and being able to enjoy the food and celebrate together,” Talaska said.

He said he’s unsure when they’ll start having the fish fries again. He is asking people to help bring it back by volunteering.

