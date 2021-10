BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — While out on Lake Bloomington, a fisherman found a body floating in the water.

Just after 3:30 p.m., a fisherman discovered the body. The Hudson Fire Department Dive Team recovered it shortly after.

How the body ended up in the lake is under investigation by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and the McLean County Coroner’s office, according to Sheriff Jon Sandage.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.