Two more arrested after violent incident at Richwoods High

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an after-school fight at Richwoods High School on Wednesday that led to a gun falling to the ground.

Principal Brett Elliott sent an email to parents stating two people were fighting outside of the school. It’s not yet known if these were students of the school, but it is confirmed they are juveniles.

While there are no immediate threats to students’ safety, extra security will be present Thursday.

The email from the school reads:

Richwoods families,



Earlier today, a fight between two individuals occurred outside of the building after the school day had ended. At one point during the altercation, a gun fell to the ground, but was not used and was quickly picked up before those involved in the fight fled.



We have just wrapped up our investigation with the help of the Peoria Police Department. At this time, five individuals have been arrested because of this incident and Peoria Police are currently searching to locate the gun.



The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority, and we do not believe there is any credible threat against the school at this time. However, out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to notify our families. As a purely precautionary measure, we will also have added security tomorrow.” Principal Brett Elliott

Thursday, PPD spokeswoman Amy Dotson said two 15-year-old boys and two 16-year-old boys were arrested and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center for not having a FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Dotson additionally said one of the four suspects, a 15-year-old, was arrested for battery.

Two other juveniles involved in Wednesday’s incident were arrested Thursday: a 16-year-old-male and a 15-year-old female were arrested for battery. The boy was transported to JDC and the girl was released to guardians.

It is believed all individuals involved in this incident have been arrested.

The firearm has not been located, Dotson said. During the investigation, there is evidence indicating the firearm was removed from campus. Two locations have been searched by detectives with negative results.

