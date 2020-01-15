Five arrested for Bloomington apartment robbery

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Five people were arrested for an apartment complex robbery in Bloomington on Tuesday.

The Bloomington Police Department said officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 10 Basil Way at around 10:20 p.m for what was initially deemed a burglary. Officers later learned a group of masked men arrived at the complex, battered one of the residents, and then entered their apartment, taking several pieces of electronic equipment before fleeing.

Further investigation led officers to an apartment complex in the 800 block of E Washington in Bloomington where police located a suspect vehicle. Officers searched an apartment and found the stolen property, as well as drugs and two handguns.

Ultimately, five people, all from Bloomington, were arrested in connection to the incident:

Roger E. Mendiola, 19, was arrested for robbery and possession of a firearm without a FOID card (two counts)

Madison N. Goin, 18, was arrested for robbery

Tyrel D. Jackson, 18, was arrested for robbery

Tremayne R. Stancle, 18, was arrested for robbery

The fifth person was a 17-year-old male juvenile, who was also arrested for robbery. He was transported to the McLean County Juvenile Detention Center.

Mendiola, Goin, Jackson, and Stancle were all transported to the McLean County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to contact Bloomington Det. Melton at (309) 434-2537. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.