Five firearms, TV taken in residential burglary

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Several firearms were stolen in a residential burglary on the 23800 block of Nightgale road Thursday.

The homeowner told the Peoria County Sheriff’s office that he found his kitchen window broken and items missing when he returned home Thursday night. The burglary happened between 7:50 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. while the homeowner was away.

Over $7,000 worth of items were reported stolen, including an AR-15 Rifle, a VIZO TV, and a Red Telecaster Guitar.

The Peoria County Sheriffs Office has not commented on any suspects at this time.

