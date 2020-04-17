Breaking News
Peoria County will likely close Heddington Oaks by end of 2020
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Five firearms, TV taken in residential burglary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Several firearms were stolen in a residential burglary on the 23800 block of Nightgale road Thursday.

The homeowner told the Peoria County Sheriff’s office that he found his kitchen window broken and items missing when he returned home Thursday night. The burglary happened between 7:50 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. while the homeowner was away.

Over $7,000 worth of items were reported stolen, including an AR-15 Rifle, a VIZO TV, and a Red Telecaster Guitar.

The Peoria County Sheriffs Office has not commented on any suspects at this time.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News