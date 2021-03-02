Five murals installed in Peoria, artists can submit their own artwork

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s new community artwork for people to enjoy in Peoria.

Five different murals are now up in an art park on the side of the C.T. Gabbert Remodeling and Construction building, located at the corner of Southwest Adams Street and MacArthur Highway.

“It’s really fun where it’s an ongoing deal and we get a wide variety of things. I’ve had pen and ink, you know, and that looks really cool, and a lot of paintings. We’ve [even] had photography,” said owner Chuck Gabbert.

He said artists can send in their work for a chance to be featured, and that the murals get rotated every few months.

“A lot of artists don’t have any way of getting their stuff to be seen, so this gives them a big way for it to get it seen and people love it,” said Gabbert.

Gabbert said the murals were put up on Monday, March 1, and he cycles through a collection.

People can send submissions to chuck@ctgabbert.com.