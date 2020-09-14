Five new deaths reported in Tri-County COVID-19 update

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday’s Tri-County update showed five residents, three in Tazewell County, and two in Peoria County were the latest COVID-related deaths in the area.

Peoria County Deaths

A female in her 60s, not a resident of a long term care facility

A male in his 90s, a resident of Apostolic Christian Skylines

Tazewell County Deaths

A male in his 60s, not associated with long term care

A female in her 30s, not associated with long term care

A female in her 70s, a resident of a long-term care facility Aperion Morton Villa

Peoria County reported 140 new cases and two new deaths, bringing the county’s total to 2,942 with 41 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 60 new cases and three new deaths for a total of 1,397 with 16 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 18 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 361 with five deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 4,712 cases with 62 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update shows 76.4% have recovered. 21.6% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.7%.

