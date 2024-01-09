PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five area school districts will get a combined $13,000 in state grants to help with costs associated with books, technology and other programs,

That’s the word from State Sen. David Koehler’s office who said Tuesday that the money for the School District Library Grant Program originates from the general reserve fund and is appropriated by Illinois General Assembly.

“Education has always been at the heart of the greater Peoria area,” the Peoria Democrat said. “Investments into local education are why families continue to come to live and grow in our community.”

The following school districts in Koehler’s district received a total of $13,606:

Peoria Public School District 150 – $9,850

East Peoria School District 86 – $1,206

Pleasant Valley School District 62- $850

East Peoria Community High School District 309 – $850

Limestone Community High School District 310 – $850

The grants, awarded once every fiscal year, will support school library services for over 1 million students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade across the state.

“Our school libraries give students the opportunities to understand themselves and the world around them,” Koehler said. “These investments will nurture our children’s education to help them become future leaders and innovators of Illinois.”