Five points hosts first-ever Sip and Shop event

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday looked and felt a lot like Christmas at the Five Points Community Center in Washington.

The first-ever Sip and Shop Holiday Boutique offered people a chance to shop for the perfect holiday gift and sample festive drinks.

All booths were local vendors and small businesses who set up shop showing off their unique selection of homemade products and custom made gifts. Kaleigh Schmidt special events coordinator at Five Points said she’s thankful for the community’s support.

“Our goal is to definitely promote small businesses and artists, especially with COVID and everything happening during this time and we do plan on having this event in the future,” Schmidt said.

Admission to the event cost $2 or one canned food item. Schmidt said all entry fees collected on Sunday went to the local non-profit WHIP (Washington Helps Its People).