Five Points Washington hosts fall outdoor market

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – People in Washington are kicking off fall this weekend.

Five Points in Washington held a fall outdoor market with more than 40 vendors. From fall plants to decorations and petting zoos, people in Washington are preparing for the holiday season.

Organizer Jennifer Seiler said it’s helping local vendors interact with new and old customers. She also said they’re utilizing the outdoor market format while it’s still nice out.

“We’ve been talking to a lot of the vendors just about what they have been doing and a lot of them weren’t able to do a whole lot. I think they have enjoyed to be able to get out and sell some of their products and just get their name out there a little bit more than the last year and a half or so,” said Seiler.

The next market is on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 12 to 4 p.m.