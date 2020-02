WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Five Republican candidates are fighting for the U.S. Senate currently held by Democrat Senator Dick Durbin.

Peggy Hubbard, Mark Curran, Tom Tarter, Casey Chlebek and Robert Marshall will participate in the senate debate Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Five Points.

This event is free and open to the public. The General Primary is March 17.