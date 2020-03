WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – One 5-year-old is using her time at home to work on her songwriting skills.

Kim Green from Washington sent WMBD a video of her granddaughter Audrey, who lives in Iowa. In it, Audrey sings, “I’m stuck with my mother. I’m stuck with my baby brother. I’m stuck with my father. I’m stuck with the sickness.”

