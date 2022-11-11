NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Normal, a flag raising ceremony was dedicated to those who served or are currently serving in our Nation’s armed forces.

Friday morning, Illinois State University’s ROTC program lead the ceremony at Carle-Bromenn Medical Center outside the main entrance. The students retired the old American flag flying outside the hospital and replaced it with a new one.

Many staff working at Carle-Bromenn are current military members or veterans in various branches of the military.

The raising was organized by Colleen Sheese, the manger of Clinical Informatics at Carle-Bromenn and Carle Eureka Hospitals. Sheese is an Iraq War veteran and uses that experience everyday in her current line of work.

“I’m also a certified ER nurse and so I know what it’s like; it’s almost like being in the frontlines again when you’re in the emergency department because you’re serving right there and you got to be able to jump up and help each other at the drop of a hat,” Sheese said.

Sheese also is the co-lead for Carle’s Inclusion Group for Military and Veterans. It was started this summer as a way for employees to meet people with similar backgrounds.

“It just gives our team members a safe place to speak their mind, to have that camaraderie, to be able to talk about and share experiences and tell those stories that sometimes you don’t feel comfortable just telling to just anybody,” Sheese said.