CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker signed a proclamation Monday ordering that all State of Illinois facilities fly their flags at half staff in honor of State Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), who passed away last week.

Sen. Bennett served in the General Assembly for nearly six years before passing away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 9.

“Senator Bennett was a good man who always strove to serve his constituents in Springfield, advocating fiercely for his community and for people across the state of Illinois,” said Gov. Pritzker. “The entire state is a better place thanks to his dedicated service, which we honor with this official symbol of mourning. MK and I send our thoughts to his loving wife Stacy and their two beautiful children during this tragic time.”

All flags at State of Illinois facilities will be flown at half staff in Bennett’s honor until sundown on Monday, Dec. 19.