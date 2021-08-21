Flash mob brings music and dancing to Peoria’s Riverfront Saturday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Have you ever wanted to dance your way into the weekend?

The Big Picture Arts Initiative created a flash mob Saturday at the Peoria Riverfront Farmer’s market.

Dancing along to ABBA, they performed the hit “Dancing Queen.” The performance utilized people of all ages.

A member of the BPA Initiative said it was time to uplift people’s spirits.

“After a year- more than a year, of being shut down … to celebrate all of that together with a spontaneous flash mob from ABBA dancing queen, we thought would be a good way to get people back together,” said Bryan Blanks.