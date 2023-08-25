GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– The Orpheum Theatre is hosting flight-themed movie showings for the month of September.

An Orpheum news release confirms five different movies are screening every Friday in September. Each one is focused on aviation and flight.

The showings hope to complement Galesburg festivities around the National Stearman Fly-In.

“I’ve always loved the month of September in Galesburg, because the sky is decorated with airplanes thanks to the Stearman Fly-In,” Orpheum Executive Director Erin Glasnovich said.

He continued, “So when a friend of mine pitched me the idea of hosting a film series centered around aviation, it seemed like a no-brainer. There is no shortage of fantastic films that celebrate flight, and we are excited to share some of our picks for this inaugural series with the community: whether they be movie buffs or aviation aficionados!”

In addition, there will be a historical archival footage preshow featuring US Navy training videos.

The list of film screenings can be found below:

Films include:

9/1 WINGS (1927) starring Clara Bow & Buddy Rogers

9/8 ONLY ANGELS HAVE WINGS (1939) starring Cary Grant & Jean Arthur

9/15 THE SPIRIT OF ST. LOUIS (1957) starring James Stewart

9/22 PORCO ROSSO (1992) starring voices of Michael Keaton and Cary Elwes

9/29 PLANES (2013) starring voices of Dane Cook & Stacy Keach (F&M Bank Sponsor Pick)

All films will screen at 7 p.m. and have free admission thanks to sponsor F&M Bank.