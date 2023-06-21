PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — The 1st Annual Women Veterans Golf Fundraiser will be held at the Sunset Hills Golf Course in Pekin. Tee-off begins at 9:00 a.m. and lunch will start at 2:00 p.m. You can find out more about how you can join the game by visiting the Sunset Hills Golf Course website.



Learn more about how you can help women veterans right here in Central Illinois by visiting the Top Flight Defense Inc. website.



