PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Top Flight Defense held its first annual women veterans golf fundraiser Saturday morning.

The inaugural, “Flight to Fight: A Voice to be Heard” golf fundraiser in Pekin supported female veterans. The players played 18 holes and raised money for nonprofit top-flight defense.

Bianca Taylor received the Purple Heart award in 2005 for her service in Iraq. She said people constantly assume her husband is the one who was awarded the medal.

“Our cars have Purple Heart plates, and whenever he’s driving they automatically assume he’s the wounded one, that he’s the veteran. People come and approach and say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ and he’ll turn around and say, ‘Ask her, she’s the veteran,’ and they look at me, and they’re like, ‘What?'” said Taylor.

Army veteran Cassandra Taylor created Top Flight to meet the needs of the women who served.

“Women veterans, we did serve. You know, women in the military did just as much as the men if not more, and our voices do need to be heard,” said Top Flight CEO Cassandra Taylor.

When most people hear the word veteran or soldier, Taylor said they think of a male. She hopes to see that stereotype change.

“When a woman walks into a VA, we’re not asked, ‘Are you the spouse, are you the dependent?’ Ask what is your status and let us tell you we’re the veteran and be proud of it,” said Taylor.