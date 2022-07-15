DEER CREEK, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite the cloudy skies and rainy forecast, hundreds of women showed up in support of spreading awareness about prostate cancer.

The 8th annual Female Friday Funday Float for Prostate Cancer started at Deer Creek American Legion Post 1276 with raffles and groups meeting with other organizations supporting the event.

Proceeds from this event will be going to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago.

Event Founder Kim Williams said it has grown from just a few dozen people in 2011 to them now being able to give back thousands of dollars from the event each year.

“It’s a day to have fun with your girlfriends. It’s become a tradition for these girls to go with your sisters, your friends, your mom, and then once they come, they all come back because it’s a blast,” said Williams.

“This is incredible. I mean, this is it. This is the greatest event I could ever ask for,” founder of Mohawk Mission Tracy Morgan said.

Morgan was one of the speakers at Friday’s event and has been battling prostate cancer himself for three years. He wants everyone to get screened early for cancer.