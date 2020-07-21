Flood damage causes East Peoria high school students to continue e-learning

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Students at East Peoria Community High School will not start the new school year in the classroom, but it is not because of COVID-19.

A letter sent to EPCHS families from Superintendent Dr. Marjorie Greuter says the heavy rain July 15 caused flooding in the Industrial Tech Wing. There were four inches of water in the building in some areas. Dr. Greuter says the flooring was destroyed and will need to be replaced.

“Unfortunately, the tiles and mastic are asbestos and will require a full abatement, so we will not be able to have student use of the building until the work is completed,” said Dr. Greuter.

She says the work may take 2-3 months, but the goal is to accelerate the process as much as possible. The letter goes on to say the situation means the school is committed to all remote learning to start the year. The first day of school will be pushed back to August 20.

Once the repairs are complete the plan is for students to return to the classroom. Dr. Greuter says remote learning will remain an option. The school board needs to vote on the tentative return to school plan at the next meeting on August 3.

“We recognize that no plan will satisfy everyone and every plan has challenges to overcome,” said Dr. Grueter. “Please know that our decisions have been made with health and safety of our students and staff as our first and foremost concern, followed closely by providing a robust educational experience.”

Here is the entire letter, including more detailed information about the return to school plan.

