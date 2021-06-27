Flood waters recede in Heyworth, some roads still closed

HEYWORTH, Ill. (WMBD) — Floodwaters from storms on Friday and Saturday were mostly receded by Sunday.

Some neighbors said many homes suffered flooded basements from the excess rainfall. As gutters filled to capacity, rainwater overflowed into the streets. At one point, the Old U.S. Highway 51 was completely underwater.

Heyworth neighbor James Jennings said it was one of the worst storms he had ever experienced.

“Not very common, you couldn’t even see the street lights while you were looking out the window, that’s how hard it was raining,” Jennings said. “This is the worst one I’ve ever seen. And I’ve been to probably 46 states.”

Illinois Department of Transportation crews said I-136 West of Heyworth is closed until Monday.