Flooding clean up continues for City of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With the weekend delivering flooding throughout Central Illinois, the City of Bloomington is continuing to clean up the aftermath.

City spokesperson Katherine Murphy said Public Works employees have been busy clearing mud and debris from streets and intersections.

Director of Public Works Kevin Kothe said “with more rain in the forecast it’s imperative drain inlets can operate at 100% capacity.”

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said is grateful that no one was injured throughout the weekend.

“Over the past couple of days, our city experienced an unprecedented amount of precipitation that has resulted in significant property damage for some of our residents,” Mwilambwe said. “I am thankful that everyone is reported safe. I am also thankful for our city employees’ response to address the issues reported but also for residents helping each other out, a true sign of our character as a community.”

Residents who were hurt due to the storms and feel the city is at fault are encouraged to file a claim via telephone by doing the following:

Report a claim to PMA Companies (the city’s claim administrator) by phone: 1-800-476-2669. You will be issued a claim number. Please write that claim number on all future correspondence to PMA .



“As assessment continues citywide there are plans in the works that will help ease the burden residents are facing with clean up. Details on that will be made available Monday afternoon,” Mwilambwe said.

A Flash Flood Watch is still in place for McLean County through Tuesday, June 29 at 7:00 p.m.