Flooding disrupting areas around McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Heavy rains are causing problems for public works crews in McLean County

Normal’s public works crews are monitoring for flooding near the underpasses and roads near Sugar Creek.

Public works crews are currently focusing on clearing drains, and making sure water leaves roadways properly. No roads in the town are closed, and crews may not have to close any.

However, Normal’s Public Works Director Ryan Otto said, crews are keeping a watchful eye on the roads.

“Anytime it gets much over the curb; curbs are typically 6 inches, we like to see a road closed, for all intents and purposes, it is closed because it is unsafe to drive on. If we get enough notice, we’ll go out and put up barricades,” Otto said.

Floods are also disrupting areas outside of Normal. The Le Roy Country Club golf course is completely underwater. According to the sheriff’s office, there are also numerous roads closed, including Highway 29 just south of Downs.

According to the McLean County Sheriff’s office, most flood deaths occur in vehicles. If a road is flooded, do not drive through, turn around, don’t drown, and find an alternate route.

McLean County is under a flash flood advisory until early Saturday morning.