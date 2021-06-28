Flooding significantly damages Home Sweet Home Ministries basement

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Home Sweet Home Ministries is asking for the public’s help after 38 inches of accumulated rain flooded their basement over the weekend.

When storm drains Gridley Ave. became overwhelmed on Friday and during the day on Saturday, floodwater poured into Home Sweet Home’s basement. The water entered with enough force to damage the organization’s freezers, meaning a massive amount of frozen food was lost.

It is not the only loss the nonprofit took, as significant damage was done to the building’s air conditioning, laundry facilities, storage shelves, and maintenance areas.

“Despite this catastrophic event, we are continuing to provide safe shelter and care to all of our

residents,” said Home Sweet Home Ministries’ Chief Executive Officer Matt Burgess. “We have

many people wanting to help, but we graciously ask for your patience as we assess the damage

and determine our needs. The best way to support us moving forward is through prayers and

financial support.”

Those looking to help make a donation can do so online at the organization’s website.