Floods closing roads around Central Illinois

TAZWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe Weather is causing floods around Central Illinois Friday Night.

Floods have been making streets inaccessible in areas in Tazewell and McLean County.

Emergency crews blocked traffic in Hayworth due to high water levels near one of the entrances to the town.

Traffic on I-55 is at a standstill between Funks Grove and Shirley, Ill. due to flooding. Emergency crews are stopped traffic and directed cars to back up on I-55 between Funks Grove and Shirley due to flooding concerns.

Normal Fire department is warning motorists to not drive through flooded areas.

