Florida Georgia Line to replace Morgan Wallen at Tailgate N’ Tallboys

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tailgate N’ Tallboys organizers announced country music duo Florida Georgia Line will replace country singer Morgan Wallen at the 2021 concert in Peoria.

Florida Georgia Line will perform the first night of the event according to organizers.

The change comes two months after Wallen was caught on camera using a racial slur.

The concert will be June 3 through June 5 at the Louisville Slugger Complex. Other acts will include Sam Hunt, Ludacris, John Pardi, and Ashley McBride.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16.