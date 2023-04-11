PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a stop in Central Illinois this May.

According to a press release from Congressman Darin LaHood (R-Dunlap), DeSantis will be a keynote speaker during the joint Peoria and Tazewell County 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner on May 12.

“Governor Ron DeSantis is one of the preeminent conservative voices in our country, fighting back against the radical left,” LaHood said. “As Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis has enabled his state to thrive because he leads with fiscal responsibility, family values, and Constitutional principles. I am honored to welcome him to this year’s Peoria-Tazewell Lincoln Day Dinner and look forward to hearing him share his Florida Blueprint with Central Illinois conservatives.”

LaHood called the dinner one of the biggest events in Illinois Republican Politics. Prior speakers have included former Vice President Mike Pence and former Texas Gov. and Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

More details about the dinner are expected to be released at a later date.