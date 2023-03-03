PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Florida woman has pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud.

37-year-old Jasmine Bradley admitted she participated in identity theft to steal victims’ credit cards that were then used to purchase pre-paid debit cards.

Among the victims was a Galesburg woman which brought the case into the Central District of Illinois’ jurisdiction.

There are more than 10 victims of Bradley’s.

Bradley is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing. She could face up to 20 years.

There are charges in Florida for a separate case. The investigation was conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Douglas F. McMeyer and Joel Brakken represented the government in the prosecution.