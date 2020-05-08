Florists facing supply shortfall, but same amount of calls for Mother’s Day orders

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Celebrating mothers around the country on Sunday will look different than any other year.

Many families in the United States are preparing to celebrate Mother’s Day. Florists are bustling with orders, but lacking in supply and employees.

But two central Illinois florists say the message behind sending flowers remains the same.

One of hope and joy.

“Number one thing, get quality, have quality, and get there when we can,” said Gregg Florist owner Dan Callahan.

Phones are ringing off the hook as florists are preparing for Mother’s Day orders, but Callahan says things are much different this year.

“All the old expected things went out the window. All the planning, the advanced notice for orders, we had to be more flexible as did our suppliers and customers,” Callahan said.

Staying at home and social distancing are forcing some families to celebrate apart this Mother’s Day, but Becks Florist owner Gregory Becks says the gift of flowers has the same impact.

“I look at the importance of giving flowers is, I put a smile on somebody’s face. That’s the real key factor,” Becks said.

Callahan agrees. Saying no matter what is going on around us, giving flowers can make someone’s day. And while many families can’t spend Mother’s Day together this year, flowers will bring them together.

“It can be the one thing that has universal connectivity. Whether it’s somebody who has everything or they have very limited means, flowers make them feel good. It’s never a wrong fit, especially in this time,” Callahan said.

Becks says flower imports into the U.S. are down 70 percent from what they usually are for Mother’s Day weekend. Beyond that, a lack of employees coming back to work, is also creating his business some challenges.

“We’re trying to convenience as many people as we can. It’s very hard because there’s only so many people available to work,” Becks said.

Becks says another challenge is a lack of people working at distributors. Saying fewer workers to bring flowers in, means lower quality.

“If you’re not happy with the product, you don’t want to sell it to a customer. So in that respect, we’re trying to buy the best quality we can,” Becks said.

Callahan says birthdays, Mother’s Day, and anniversaries still happen. He says there’s always a need for flowers, and especially a need to brighten someone’s day.