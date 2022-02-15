PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – After a calm 2020-2021 flu season, numbers are increasing in 2021-2022. Despite the uptick, local medical leaders said there are still encouraging signs this flu season.

During last year’s flu season, the CDC reported unusually low numbers despite high levels of testing during the 2020-2021 flu season. This year, local doctors said flu activity and other respiratory illnesses have picked up.

“We had zero cases of influenza in the previous year, and thus far, this cold and flu season we have 318 cases,” Dr. Stephanie Lindstrom, VP medical director at UnityPoint Health clinics.

Dr. Lindstrom said cold and flu cases this season have shown to be more prevalent in children.

“The younger children who just aren’t as good about hand-washing and hygiene and, so forth,” Lindstrom said.

While cases have risen, doctors said the situation has yet to reach the levels of a traditional flu season.

“We were kind of tracking to have a normal flu year towards the end of the year and then we saw a drop-off,” said Dr. Brian Curtis, VP of medical specialties at OSF Healthcare.

Dr. Curtis said the reason for the drop in cases is unclear, but he added that an increase in flu vaccinations, as well as an emphasis on hygiene and health created by COVID-19, may be playing a role.

“I think people are a little more diligent than they have in the past when they’re sick to stay home, especially with the flu,” Dr. Curtis said.

Seeing fewer people come in with the flu, helps healthcare staff that have been strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s definitely a beacon of hope for us, in that it’s helping us have a little more breathing room,” Lindstrom said.

Curtis added that it’s not time for the community to let its guard down.

“We’ve had late surges of flu in the past, going into March. So it’s still a great time, if you haven’t been immunized, to kind of do your part and go get immunized to protect yourself, and even more importantly protect the people around you,” Curtis said.