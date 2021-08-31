Flu season starts soon, vaccine protects against 4 virus strains

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Flu season is starting soon and local health experts recommend getting a flu shot.

This year’s vaccine protects against four different virus strains. Michael Blessman, a pharmacist at Alwan Pharmacy in Peoria, said flu shots can prevent sickness and overwhelming hospitals as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads.

“Keep the burden off the hospitals,” said Blessman. “By getting a flu vaccination, we keep ourselves healthy and we don’t have to rely on the hospital to go to when COVID is our priority at this time.”

He said last year, transmission rates for the flu virus were low, and it’s due to mitigation efforts during the pandemic.

“I had a customer tell me last year, ‘This is the first year I haven’t had a cold or the flu.’ And I said, ‘It’s because you’re masking, washing your hands, hand sanitizing, we’re staying away from each other a little bit more, so we’re not spreading that around,'” said Blessman.

He said it’s possible flu cases will be down again this year, as things like mask mandates return. The Centers for Disease Control recommend getting a shot between now and October. It takes two weeks for the body to develop antibodies to protect people from the virus.

Blessman said flu vaccines will be available at Alwan Pharmacy soon.