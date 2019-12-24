Fog grounds flights at Chicago airports on one of the year’s busiest travel days

File-This Oct. 30, 2014 file photo, passengers line up to pass through security before boarding flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Airlines are looking forward to another big Christmas and New Year’s season, with 3% more people flying than during last year’s holiday stretch. The trade group Airlines for America said Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, that 47.5 million people are expected to fly over an 18-day period from Dec. 19 through Jan. 5. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — A widespread fog is causing major issues on the roads and at Chicago airports Tuesday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Cook, Kane, DuPage, and McHenry Counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday for areas of dense fog and visibility down to a quarter of a mile or less for most of those areas.

Numerous inbound flights to #MDW cancelled due to fog. No planes for departures means outbound cancels (red) are building too.



Airport operations should return close to normal later today as the fog clears out. #ORD is fairing better than #MDW thus far. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/emH1gpLEVu — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) December 24, 2019

Equally dense fog elsewhere, where at Freezing Fog Advisory is in place until 10 a.m.

Temperatures in most regions are down to freezing or below freezing in the middle and upper 20s, creating a concern for the fog to freeze on contact and make for a slick commute. This is especially possible on bridges are overpasses where air can freely circulate around the roadway and cool it down further.

FAA has reported a ground stop at both O’Hare and Midway airports until 8 a.m. Tuesday for all inbound flights due to the dense fog.

FAA reporting a ground stop at both #OHare and #Midway airports due to this dense #fog pic.twitter.com/beOvMRaMEb — Shannon Halligan (@ShanHalligan) December 24, 2019

A number of flights have been canceled at Midway Airport due to foggy conditions. So far Tuesday morning, 57 flights have been canceled. Three flights canceled so far at O’Hare.