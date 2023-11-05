EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The holiday season has arrived! Reservations open at noon on Monday for the Folepi Express horse-drawn wagon rides.

The wagons fit up to eight people for a trip through Folepi’s Winter Wonderland in East Peoria. A team of two Percheron horses pull the wagon through the lighted display.

There are eight trips each night from 5 p.m. to 7:55 p.m. on Nov. 27-30, Dec. 4-7, and Dec. 11-14. Tickets are $25 per person.

All reservations must be made online. Payment must be by credit or debit card. Reservations are first come, first served and will not be taken over the phone or by email.

The event is sponsored by WMBD and WYZZ.