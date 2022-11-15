EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Folepi Express Horse-drawn Wagon Rides at Winter Wonderland are now sold out after a day of sales.

The tickets initially went on sale at 12 p.m. Monday and were sold out by 3:12 p.m. Tuesday.

Each ride will transport eight people through Folepi’s Winter Wonderland’s lighted display as they travel on a wagon pulled by a team of Percheron horses.

The tickets cost $15 per person, with children two and under riding free if sitting on the lap of a paid adult.

In case of poor weather with temperatures below 20 degrees or in case of ice, the rides will be rescheduled.

More information is available on the East Peoria Festival of Lights Facebook page and on its website.