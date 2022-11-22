EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois residents will soon have the chance to find Folepi and win prizes.

According to a Festival of Lights press release, the 11th annual Find Folepi Ornament Hunt will release its first clue Wednesday. The clue can be used to locate an acrylic Folepi ornament inside a clear plastic bag somewhere outside on public property in the East Peoria City limits.

The person who finds the ornament will be able to keep it, and also win:

A $250 VISA gift card

Five passes to the Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display

One 12-month EastSide Centre membership

Two overnight hotel stays, one each from Embassy Suites and Holiday Inn & Suites.

Those who participate must be respectful of property and park in safe locations that do not block traffic.

Clues will be posted on the Festival of Lights website, Facebook, and Instagram page.