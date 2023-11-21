EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Area residents will have a chance to win prizes if they can Find Folepi, part of the 39th annual East Peoria Festival of Lights.

The 12th annual Find Folepi ornament hunt will begin Nov. 22 with the release of the first clue.

A 3-inch round acrylic Folepi ornament will be inside a clear plastic bag and hidden outdoors in a non-dangerous location somewhere on public property within the East Peoria city limits. Clues will be issued weekly beginning Nov. 22 until the Folepi ornament is found.

Clues will be posted on Wednesdays on here, on Facebook at East Peoria Festival of Lights, and on Instagram.

The lucky finder will get to keep the ornament, and will also win a $250 VISA gift card, five passes to the Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display, one 12-month EastSide Centre membership and two overnight hotel stays, one each from Embassy Suites and Holiday Inn & Suites.

The ornament hunt is open to residents throughout Central Illinois. Those participating in the hunt must be respectful of property and park in safe locations that do not block traffic.

For more information, visit www.folepi.org.