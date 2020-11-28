FOLEPI River Trail Classic still runs for 30th anniversary

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The FOLEPI River Trail Classic celebrated its 30th anniversary Saturday morning.

The event was modified in order to comply with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.

Runners had to register or pick up their pre-registration packet outside at the Fondulac Park District Administration Center Saturday morning. Then, busses shuttled spread-out runners to the start of the race, on the East Peoria River Trail just off of Frevent Road.

Rather than everyone starting at the same time, runners had a chip in their number badge to time the race.

Patricia Keim, co-race director, said they went back and forth on how the event would be organized and whether or not it would be cancelled.

“How could we still do it, so we still have our 30th anniversary, still have some of the events with the Festival of Lights, but still keep everybody safe?” Keim said.

Keim has been involved with the Festival of Lights since it started in 1990. She thinks it is a great way to bring people to East Peoria and it brings a lot of joy during the season.

This event is one of many that are part of the Festival of Lights in East Peoria. The festival wraps up on Dec. 31 with the “Get Lit!” New Years Fun Run.