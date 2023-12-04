EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The 3rd Annual Folepi Town, Track Down photo hunt commenced on Monday with the first clue being revealed.

The clue is a photo of a specific location in East Peoria, and participants need to find the location using just a picture.

Those able to figure out the location need to fill in a finders slip detailing what the picture is and where they saw it.

Finders’ slips can be found at:

EastSide Centre, 1 EastSide Drive.

East Peoria Civic Plaza in the area between East Peoria City Hall and Fondulac District Library, 401 W Washington Street.

The deadline for turning in a finder’s slip is Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.

One name will be drawn on Dec. 19. The winner will receive a $50 VISA gift card, five passes to the Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display, a 12-month membership to EastSide Centre, and two overnight hotel stays, one at Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino and the other at Residence Inn by Marriott East Peoria.