EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– East Peoria sleuths will soon be able to test their skills for the East Peoria Folepi Town, Track Down contest.

An East Peoria Festival of Lights news release states that the contest will open on Dec. 4 to all residents in the area.

On that date, a picture of something in East Peoria will be revealed here. No clues are available, and participants will have to find the location using only the photo.

Once the locations is figured out, contestants go to either EastSide Centre, 1 EastSide Drive, or the East Peoria Civic Plaza in the area between East Peoria City Hall and Fondulac District Library, 401 W. Washington St. where they can deposit a finder’s slip for a prize drawing.

The deadline for turning in a finder’s slip is Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.

One name will be drawn on Dec. 19. The winner will receive a $50 VISA gift card, five passes to the Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display, a 12-month membership to EastSide Centre, and two overnight hotel stays, one at Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino and the other at Residence Inn by Marriott East Peoria.

Organizers ask that those participating be respectful of property and park in safe locations.