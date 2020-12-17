FOLEPI wins national Christmas light contest

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Festival of Lights is a winner this holiday season.

FOLEPI was featured on this year’s ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ and brought home the championship for the heavyweight division.

The episode was filmed in November 2019 to be featured in the 2020 season.

“I didn’t really know what we were going to be up against but I felt really confident. I mean our floats are incredible, most of us have seen them, they were built right here in East Peoria in the building I’m in right now in the festival building, so I knew we were unique,” said Doug McCarty, director of tourism and special events for the City of East Peoria.

FOLEPI also won the $50,000 prize which McCarty said might be used toward a new float and improvements to the Winter Wonderland.



FOLEPI’s Winter Wonderland drive-thru display is open nightly through January 3. It’s open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.