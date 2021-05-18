Following tragic accident, local pediatrician offers advice on child home safety

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – After the Peoria County Coroner confirmed that a child died last weekend in Peoria after being tangled in the cords of window blinds, local experts say it’s important to think about home safety.

Dr. Channing Petrak, Medical Director of the Pediatric Resource Center, says any loose strings or cords should be tied up or out of reach for a child.

Petrak also explains that she doesn’t recommend using crib bumper pads, as they can cause suffocation.

She says parents or guardians should put themselves in a child’s shoes when determining what is safe and what isn’t.

“It’s a matter of kind of looking at your house from your child’s perspective. I typically recommend you get down on your hands and knees and you crawl around to see what’s down there because that’s the level your child’s at,” Petrak said.

As summer months approach Petrak also says it’s important to remember to not leave a child unattended near water, including pools and baths.