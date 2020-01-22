Fon Du Lac Park District asks for public opinion on closing golf course, opening multi-use facility

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — An East Peoria golf course may be getting an entire face life.

Fon Du Lac Park District Director Mike Johnson says the new facility would include two soccer fields, a splash pad, ADA compliant playground equipment, more parking, and a new community swimming pool if the community wants it.

Johnson adds the people who still want to golf there would still have a way to hit the links.

“What we’d like to do is be able to accommodate that small group of people that still use that golf course at our 18-hole golf course (Quail Meadows Golf Course). We could modify some of the holes to make that work. This concept would still offer five holes at this facility, but it would basically be for people who want to come out and practice their game. There wouldn’t be any charge for that,” Johnson said.

Johnson says this idea comes after the Park District evaluating all facilities and making sure they meet the needs of the community.

The nearly $7 million project would be paid for through park grants and revenue bonds. While recreation options would increase, Johnson says homeowners taxes wouldn’t.

“Our main focus is the residents that are paying taxes for this. I think if you’re in East Peoria and you’re paying taxes to the community, you should have quality parks and services for your family to go to,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the Park District’s goal is to add splash pads to other parks throughout the city as well so every community has some sort of water feature.

“Those are relatively cheap to put in,” Johnson added. He says the Splash Pads could be phased in over the next several years.

Phase one of the project would include 2-regulation size soccer fields, soccer field lighting on one of the fields, an asphalt walking trail, sidewalks, and a parking lot. The total cost for phase one would be roughly $1,022,500.

“There’s always IDNR grants available for trail maintenance and improvements, same thing with the playground. There’s usually 50% matching grants for any type of ADA playground equipment. So we would use that to subsidize what we’re going to do with the referendum,” Johnson said.

Phase two would add in the splash pad and playground equipment, costing an additional $650,000.

Phase three would be the $5 million swimming pool. Including a 10% contingency plan, all three phases could cost just over $7 million.

For the pool to be built, Johnson says it will require voters to approve a referendum if they do want the pool.

“This would be a community pool for the residents. It’s not going to be a destination waterpark,” Johnson said.

“That facility, from the get-go, was going to lose money,” Johnson said, referring to Splashdown Waterpark which closed down in 2018.

“What we’d like to do is have the public have a voice in this. The numbers for Fon Du Lac golf course have declined. We’re losing $50,000-$60,000 a year,” Johnson said.

Johnson says public opinion on the matter is extremely important.

“Phase one and phase two, and even phase three if we chose to, we could do with a referendum, which is the same money we levy for every year. I really don’t want to use that money for all three of the phases. I would feel more comfortable using it for the first two phases so I would have a surplus in case we have a catastrophic incident within the park system,” Johnson said.

The park district is sending out a survey to the public asking for feedback.

With the Golf Course being right by the FOLEPI Winter Wonderland, some residents might wonder how this new facility could impact the festival.

“It’ll probably help Winter Wonderland. The City of East Peoria has a plan to expand Par Three Lane to make it a little wider. With the expansion of our parking lot, it’ll give us more areas to actually park those vehicles and get them off the roadways,” Johnson said.

Johnson says if you want to voice your opinion, the Fon Du Lac Park District hosts board meeting the third Monday of every month.