Fon du Lac Park District closes multiple programs

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fon du Lac Park District will close several programs beginning Tuesday through the end of the month amid the COVID-19 virus.

Programs closing at the Park Administration Center:

District 86 Latchkey and Rainbow Junction Pre-School programs

All senior programs

All room rentals

Jazzercise and Tai Kwon Do

Caterpillar Retiree Club

Billards room

Programs closing at the Tumbling and Cheer Facility: