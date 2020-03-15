Closings
Fon du Lac Park District closes multiple programs

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fon du Lac Park District will close several programs beginning Tuesday through the end of the month amid the COVID-19 virus.

Programs closing at the Park Administration Center:

  • District 86 Latchkey and Rainbow Junction Pre-School programs
  • All senior programs
  • All room rentals
  • Jazzercise and Tai Kwon Do
  • Caterpillar Retiree Club
  • Billards room

Programs closing at the Tumbling and Cheer Facility:

  • All Jon Williams Recreational Tumbling Programs
  • All private lessons

