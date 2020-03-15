Fon du Lac Park District closes multiple programs

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fon du Lac Park District will close several programs beginning Tuesday through the end of the month amid the COVID-19 virus.
Programs closing at the Park Administration Center:
- District 86 Latchkey and Rainbow Junction Pre-School programs
- All senior programs
- All room rentals
- Jazzercise and Tai Kwon Do
- Caterpillar Retiree Club
- Billards room
Programs closing at the Tumbling and Cheer Facility:
- All Jon Williams Recreational Tumbling Programs
- All private lessons