Fon du Lac Park District shares phased reopening plan

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fon du Lac Park District is moving forward with phased reopenings.

On Monday, park district director Michael Johnson said officials are working to open the park in conjunction with the Tri-County Phased Reopening Plan recently announced by the City of East Peoria and other local leaders. Johnson said it is in the best interest of the physical and mental well-being of citizens to permit limited and phased use of the park district facilities and parks effective Monday.

“Our objective is to permit the continued use of the facilities and parks, in a manner that is both safe and enjoyable for the public,” he wrote.

During each phase, as outlined below, the park district will continue to monitor, in coordination with other local governments and health authorities, the status of the impact of the public’s use of its facilities and parks. Johnson also said the park district will encourage community members to engage in social distancing.

Park facilities to open May 4:

Golf Courses: Restriction – Carryout for food and beverage. The Club House with Social Distancing will be open. Golf Carts will be available with disabilities or unable to walk the course. Social Distancing should be practiced while on the course.

Campground: No restrictions

Marina: No restrictions

Parks: Only open space. Pavilions and playgrounds are still restricted.

Park facilities to open May 15:

Ball diamonds, football, and soccer fields may open for practice but bleachers and dugouts cannot be used.

All playgrounds, skate parks, tennis courts, and basketball courts may open with social distancing.

The park district will make a determination if its Youth Summer Camp Program will begin in June.

The Covey (Bar at Quail Meadows) may open with 50% occupancy and social distancing. Bartenders will wear PPE.

Park facilities to open June 1:

Billiards room may reopen with social distancing

Shelter and room rentals with groups of 50 or less and social distancing.

The Covey and the Club House open with social distancing.

All tournaments and games can resume with the restriction of no bleachers and dugouts.

Concessions may reopen. Food preparers and servers must wear masks.

Cheer, tumbling, and other recreational programs may begin with mitigation, social distancing, and reduction of class sizes.

Open Farm Park with 50 patrons or less. It will open June 3, Wednesday-Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the month of June.

Park facilities to open June 15:

All dugouts reopen at ball diamonds

Park facilities to open July 1:

Bleachers at the ball diamonds can reopen

Room rentals and shelter rentals may reopen without restrictions

Open Farm Park regularly

Senior programs would be able to resume Sept. 1.