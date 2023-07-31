EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a section of Interstate 74 as it passes through East Peoria will begin partial closures for routine maintenance on the Fondulac Drive bridge.

IDOT said the highway, between the Main Street/U.S. Route 150 exit and the Washington Street will close in both directions from 10 p.m. Aug. 5 until 8 a.m. the following day. Fondulac Drive will also be closed. A detour route will be posted, IDOT said..

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. For IDOT District 4 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict4 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com and www.gettingaroundpeoria.com.