Fondulac District Library to close temporarily, Wednesday through Sunday

Additional measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fondulac District Library will be closed Nov. 25-29 due to increasing community spread of COVID-1, staff have announced.

The library will reopen Monday, Nov. 30, with changes to services and no public access to the library building until further notice.

Service hours will remain Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1p.m.

Patrons will still be able to pick up materials and mobile printing from the drive-up window and atrium. Drop boxes can still be accessed outside the building.

Notary service will be available by appointment. Card registration, digital collections, and resources are still available online. Computers, copiers, faxing, browsing, and study rooms will not be available until further notice.

Patrons may place holds on FDL materials using the online catalog online, through the RSAcat Mobile app, or by contacting the library. Staff will be available to assist patrons in person or via phone, email, and live chat during service hours.

The library will continue to provide virtual programming and Take & Make activities for all ages.